StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.70 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Insider Transactions at Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.