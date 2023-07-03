StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.75 on Monday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

