StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALIM. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.92 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Stories

