StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

