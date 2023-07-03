StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

MSN stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

