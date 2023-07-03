StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Stock Performance
MSN stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.91.
About Emerson Radio
