StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

