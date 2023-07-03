StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

