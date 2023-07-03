StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

