StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LITB opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $147.78 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
