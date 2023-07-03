StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
