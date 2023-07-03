StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

