StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.