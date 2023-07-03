StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.95. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

