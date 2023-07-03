StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri purchased 16,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the purchase, the president now owns 416,697 shares in the company, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.