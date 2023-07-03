StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.80.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
