StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

