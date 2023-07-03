StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

RIBT opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

