StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
RIBT opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
