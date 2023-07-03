StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 48,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.