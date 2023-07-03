StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.62 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Stories

