StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

STRM stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

