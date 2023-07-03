StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.13 on Monday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

