StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 1.1 %

Tantech stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Tantech has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tantech in the first quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.