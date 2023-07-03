StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,097 shares of company stock valued at $450,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

