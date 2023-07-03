StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
