StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

