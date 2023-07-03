SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SSY opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.17.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
