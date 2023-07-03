SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SSY opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

