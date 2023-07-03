Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutter Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of SGM stock opened at C$0.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile



Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

