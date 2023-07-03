SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, June 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

BMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

