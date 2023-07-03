Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.
About Symbolic Logic
