Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
