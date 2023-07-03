Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

