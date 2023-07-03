Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

