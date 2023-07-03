Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $74.20 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.