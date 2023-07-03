Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

TAIT opened at $4.13 on Monday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

