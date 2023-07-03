Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TAIT opened at $4.13 on Monday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.52%.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
