Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) vs. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Head-To-Head Contrast

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.72% 36.02% 21.37% POET Technologies -2,844.28% -152.65% -126.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 5 0 2.83 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $101.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Volatility and Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.90 $32.31 billion $6.47 15.60 POET Technologies $550,000.00 322.81 -$21.04 million ($0.56) -7.87

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

