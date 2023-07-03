Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 226 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.