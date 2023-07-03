Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.65 on Monday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.