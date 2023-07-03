TechnipFMC plc Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of FTI opened at $16.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,211,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

