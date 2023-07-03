TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TESS stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $82.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,097 shares of company stock valued at $450,099. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

