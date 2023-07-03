Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 1.8% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

