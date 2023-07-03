The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

