The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Clorox were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $159.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

