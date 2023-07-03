The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,766.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,796.40%.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,031,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $15,613,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,600,000 after purchasing an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

