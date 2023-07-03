The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

