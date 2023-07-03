The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.81. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

