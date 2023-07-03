The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,497 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $32.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

