Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VSOLF opened at 0.45 on Monday. Three Sixty Solar has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.50.

Get Three Sixty Solar alerts:

Three Sixty Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.