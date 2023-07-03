Tiaa Fsb Acquires 32,121 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

