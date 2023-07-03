Tiaa Fsb Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,323 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,139.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,047.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,742.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,233.61 and a 12 month high of $2,144.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

