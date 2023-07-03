Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

