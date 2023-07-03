Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

LHX opened at $195.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.