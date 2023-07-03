Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $480.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $482.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

