Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after acquiring an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $293.28 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.48.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.