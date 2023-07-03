Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

