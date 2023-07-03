Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

